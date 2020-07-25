All white decor can be overwhelming and often considered boring. Carpet One takes away the mystique of decorating with a white palette by sharing three tips with Interior designer Andrea Colman.
1Give Yourself Carte Blanche
Some people might feel intimidated by the vastness of an all white room, but this happens to be the very reason I love working with white. It’s a blank slate that lets a home’s natural focal point shine. Start by painting everything white, and see what pops. It could be the home’s unique architecture, its natural light, or its views. What the eye is drawn to without the distraction of a kaleidoscopic color palette is amazing!
250 Shades of White
Speaking of color, before you choose “white” and move on to your next design decision, know that white comes in hundreds of different hues. In fact, every color in the rainbow can tint white, resulting in literally thousands of variations. Pure white, China white, antique white, bone white . . . when compared side by side, it’s easy to see just how different they all are.
3Layer Your White Room Decor
Layering different tones and shades of white within a space can be a great strategy to warm up your palette and bring depth to the overall design. Just be sure your whites complement one another. Remember to pay attention to the natural lighting in the space because this will change the overall perceived brightness of the white.
Beyond color, be sure to bring different textures into the mix. Textures can be as effective as color when it comes to bringing variety and interest to a room. I often combine different materials such as wood and natural stone, fabric, leather, plastic, and metal to bring color to a white space without using any color at all.
Declutter your home, and why not do away with those heavy colors and cumbersome trends while you’re at it? You’ll be surprised at how much simpler life seems when your home actually lets you breathe.
This article is brought to you by McCall’s Carpet One.
