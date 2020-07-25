3 Layer Your White Room Decor

Layering different tones and shades of white within a space can be a great strategy to warm up your palette and bring depth to the overall design. Just be sure your whites complement one another. Remember to pay attention to the natural lighting in the space because this will change the overall perceived brightness of the white.

Beyond color, be sure to bring different textures into the mix. Textures can be as effective as color when it comes to bringing variety and interest to a room. I often combine different materials such as wood and natural stone, fabric, leather, plastic, and metal to bring color to a white space without using any color at all.

Declutter your home, and why not do away with those heavy colors and cumbersome trends while you’re at it? You’ll be surprised at how much simpler life seems when your home actually lets you breathe.

