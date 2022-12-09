3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Jaguars

This Sunday, December 11th, Nissan Stadium hosts the Jaguars (4-8). Game begins at 12 pm.

Here are 3 things to know before the game:

Derrick Henry has 15 Touchdowns Against the Jags

The Titans running back has had a history of scoring against division foe Jacksonville. In 11 career games, he scored 15 times. Last season he combined for five in both of their games and even rushed for four in a single game in 2018.

The Titans are in First Place in the AFC South

Despite losing their last two games the Titans (7-5) remain at the top of the division. Mike Vrabel’s squad has won all three of their AFC South matchups this season. The Jags are (1-2) so far.

Jacksonville has Lost the Last Five Meetings

Since November 2019, the Titans have beaten the Jaguars in each game. Tennessee has a 61% winning percentage in these contests.