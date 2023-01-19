3 Things to Know About the New Titans GM Ran Carthon

The Titans have named a new general manager – Ran Carthon, who comes to Tennessee from the 49ers organization. Get to know a bit more about him here.
From @GMFB: When he was a child, Ran Carthon used to buy draft magazines and do his own mock drafts. Now, he’ll be running the #Titans draft as its new GM. pic.twitter.com/5Kq1a90p7p
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2023
1Other Teams Were Interested in Him for GM Role
Last year the Bears, Steelers, and Giants had Carthon on their list of candidates for their GM position. He has over 15 years of experience in the front office with the 49ers, Rams, and Falcons.
2He Helped San Francisco Draft Some Great Late Round Draft Picks
George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Elijah Mitchell, and Brock Purdy are some players that were selected by the 49ers after the fifth round. This is an aspect of the Titans organization that has struggled the past few years as the draft picks have not always turned out to be the best. Carthon’s expertise in scouting will be vital for the future of the franchise.
3Mike Vrabel Played for Ran’s Father
Maurice Carthon was an assistant coach for the Chiefs for four seasons. For two years Maurice and Vrabel were on the same team in Kansas City.
Amy Adams Strunk on #Titans new GM Ran Carthon: pic.twitter.com/QLRJjKBGjb
— AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) January 18, 2023