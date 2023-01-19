3 Things to Know About the New Titans GM Ran Carthon

2 He Helped San Francisco Draft Some Great Late Round Draft Picks

George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Elijah Mitchell, and Brock Purdy are some players that were selected by the 49ers after the fifth round. This is an aspect of the Titans organization that has struggled the past few years as the draft picks have not always turned out to be the best. Carthon’s expertise in scouting will be vital for the future of the franchise.