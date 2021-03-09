5 Things to Know About Miranda Lambert’s Broadway Bar

Miranda Lambert is putting her mark on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Last week, she announced the opening of her watering hole and we’ve got a few more details about Lambert’s bar to share:

Miranda Lambert will be the first female country star to have a bar on Broadway. Lambert joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson, John Rich, and FGL who currently have a spot in downtown Nashville.

The name of the bar will be Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, described as a little taste of Texas in Tennessee.

It will be a multi-level bar. With four levels, there will be three levels of live music and it will also have a rooftop bar.

You’ll find loads of Lambert items. Inside Casa Rosa, it will feature the “Pink House,” an area with memorabilia that will have the birdcage from her number one song “Bluebird.” In addition, you will find unique clothing items and a rhinestone saddle.

Casa Rosa is expected to open in summer 2021 featuring a menu focused on tacos and tequila.

For the latest updates, follow Miranda Lambert on Instagram, and Casa Rosa Nashville on Instagram.