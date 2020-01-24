3 Things to Know About i9 Sports Tennessee Youth Sports Leagues

i9 Sports is proud to be the nation’s first and largest youth sports league franchise. For several years we’ve been helping children ages three and older get involved in exciting indoor and outdoor sports. We utilize a fun-focused model to ensure children enjoy sports, succeed with individual goals, create and foster friendly relationships with teammates and coaches, and learn the fundamental aspects of both sportsmanship and competitiveness.

i9 Sports programs have been established in communities throughout the U.S. For the local scoop on Middle Tennessee youth sports specifically, keep reading for some exciting information – and discounts – in the upcoming spring season!

1. Wide Variety of Sports Leagues

i9 Sports runs year-round sports leagues, camps, and clinics for children ages three and up. This spring, children looking to get involved have several options. We are offering basketball, t-ball, soccer, and flag football in Brentwood, Franklin and our new location Spring Hill!

And, no, you don’t need to worry about try-outs, league drafts, being benched or being cut. i9 Sports believes in total inclusion, encouraging success and promoting values that make youth sports fun for all who participate in them. In all programs offered by i9 Sports, children are encouraged, shown how to develop athletic ability, taught the value in team sports, and shown how to play the games they love. We don’t judge; instead, we want our young athletes to achieve all that they can, for we believe positive foundations are the bedrock of successful futures.

2. Discounts for Early Registration

Right now we’re offering special discounts for families who register their children before a final deadline. Save $10 on registration fees if you register your child on or before January 31, 2020. You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on youth sports. Register early to get your child on a spring team roster in Franklin, Brentwood, or Spring Hill, TN.

3. Experienced Coaches and Instructors

If you’re looking for youth sports leagues, you probably care about the quality of instruction your children will receive, right? That’s why i9 Sports provides practice plans for our coaches to ensure your child is getting quality instruction throughout the 7-week season. All staff and coaches are background checked and certified.

Sign up for Spring Sports With i9 Sports

i9 Sports proudly runs some of the best youth sports leagues in Tennessee, and we’re always looking for new participants! Sign up before January 31, 2020 and receive a $10 discount on the spring-sports registration fee!