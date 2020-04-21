3 Tuscany Hills Community



The luxurious Tuscany Hills community is nestled in the rolling hills of Brentwood, Tennessee. Featuring a scenic landscape, this Brentwood community is just a stone’s throw from all the conveniences of Cool Springs. This custom community was designed by esteemed builders and is known for having an excellent reputation and superior home quality. Neighbors are friendly, welcoming, and always willing to make you feel at home.

If you’re looking for a dream home in Tennessee, you just may find yourself shopping in the Tuscany Hills Tennessee community! Sidewalks, pools, cabanas, a playground area, and happy residents are what you’ll see when you visit Tuscany Hills. The neighborhood also features biking and walking trails. This community is ideal for all ages, including families, as there are many top-tier schools close by.

