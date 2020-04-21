Tennessee is filled with hundreds of great communities. But there’s something special about St. James, Raintree Forest, and Tuscany Hills! Learn more below about some of the properties available in these Middle Tennessee neighborhoods. For a personal showing by appointment, contact Susan Gregory at (615) 300-5111. While social distancing recommendations continue, Susan Gregory can also provide you with a private virtual tour!
St. James Community
Becoming a member of the fabulous St. James Tennessee community is a wonderful experience. Currently, there are two properties available, Lot 6 and Lot 8. The first is a multimillion-dollar, five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home that sits on about 10 acres of property. The second home, which sits on about eight acres of property, is just over $2 million and includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The homes in this area are built by Cornerstone Construction, and the two remaining properties include $100,000 pool allowances. The St. James Tennessee community is ideal for families, especially those with school-age children, as the St. James community is located close to Bethesda Elementary, Thompson’s Station Middle School, and Summit High School.
Raintree Forest Community
Raintree Forest is an inviting community located 25 minutes outside of Nashville. A top-rated community in Williamson County, Raintree Forest includes 221 all-brick homes, most of which were custom built. The character of Raintree Forest and the good nature of its residents are what make this community an ideal place to live. The community features plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature, common green spaces, a pool, tennis courts, a community playground, and extensive walking trails. What’s more, this community is within three miles of four top schools in Tennessee.
Tuscany Hills Community
The luxurious Tuscany Hills community is nestled in the rolling hills of Brentwood, Tennessee. Featuring a scenic landscape, this Brentwood community is just a stone’s throw from all the conveniences of Cool Springs. This custom community was designed by esteemed builders and is known for having an excellent reputation and superior home quality. Neighbors are friendly, welcoming, and always willing to make you feel at home.
If you’re looking for a dream home in Tennessee, you just may find yourself shopping in the Tuscany Hills Tennessee community! Sidewalks, pools, cabanas, a playground area, and happy residents are what you’ll see when you visit Tuscany Hills. The neighborhood also features biking and walking trails. This community is ideal for all ages, including families, as there are many top-tier schools close by.
Ready to make a move? Or at least start exploring your options? Contact Susan Gregory today to schedule a private tour or get a virtual showing. Call (615) 300-5111.