1 Choose Substantial Elements First

Your home office doesn’t have to be boring; it can also have an upscale, elegant feel like the rest of your home. You can start by choosing a few core elements to set the tone of the space. Start with the flooring, wall color, or choose a desk – all primary pieces that will help you create a space you love to work in.

By choosing wood floors, a bright white wall color, and a modern, glass-topped desk, this office space brings together modern design that makes for a beautiful office space. This cozy office combines modern looks with inviting details. By adding raw elements like the organic wooden accent wall behind the open shelving and cabinets, the space feels warmer and more visually pleasing. All of the pieces work together in tandem to make this office one where focusing is easy!

In this room with a large feature window and lots of light, the deep hardwood floors add character and liveliness to the room, which is painted a bright white. Together, the rich brown and white bring a dignified atmosphere to an otherwise modern, simplistic space. By adding a green, leafy plant in the corner, the room feels more like home.

The desk, like the flooring and wall color, adds a sense of poise and sophistication when added to this home office. The glass top makes the space feel larger, while the white cabinets against the natural wood wall help to engage more than one of your senses.