3 Shoplifting Suspects Wanted by Franklin Police

Franklin Police need your help identifying any of these three shoplifters.

On June 14th, these three females loaded up their carts with approximately $2800 worth of groceries at the Kroger on Mallory Lane and walked out of the store without paying.

After realizing they were being followed by employees out to the parking lot, the three suspects got into a white Toyota minivan with Alabama tags and left the scene.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

