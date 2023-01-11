3 Quaint AirbNbs Near Franklin

Located just off the Nashville entrance to the Natchez Trace Parkway on Highway 100, hidden behind ivy vines and nestled in the hills sits the Natchez Trace Cottage. It is a perfect location for access to the parkway and some nice hiking along trails in the area.

It is a former farmhouse that has been turned into warm and friendly cottage. Even though the house is right on Highway 100, it feels hidden from view thanks to a nice shield of thoughtfully planted trees. There is even a space to sit in the backyard and have a glass of wine or coffee.

The exterior is whitewash over the original shiplap with two green rockers sitting on the small front porch. Inside this vintage cottage is warmth and coziness, character and lots of special touches, including a dartboard. It feels like a family cabin in the woods with one bedroom paneled in raw wood planks and the other has the original planks painted white. The dining table is right out of an old drive-in, but it has been given a retro re-touch. Artwork is from local artists.

It is the perfect distance away from the city to be relaxing, yet close enough to grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping. The location is in a scenic area right down the street from the Loveless Cafe.

“What a beautiful place,” said one reviewer. “The cottage was oozing with character and warmth, and it felt so peaceful and cozy. We loved the location. We’ll take the quiet area of Nachez Trace over the loud, bustling city every time.”