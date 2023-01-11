3 Quaint AirbNbs Near Franklin

If you’re looking for a quick winter staycation or looking ahead at spring or summer getaway ideas, these close-to-home AirbNbs make for the perfect place to gather with family or friends. Without going too far from home, here are three quaint and unique places to stay near Franklin.
Originally built in 1930, this little red farmhouse is a quick walk to downtown Franklin. A complete renovation includes an addition that has stretched the square footage to 2,300 offering three bedrooms with en-suite baths. Behind the Farmhouse is an additional apartment, “the little Boho carriage house” that sleeps four. Plenty of room for a large family or group of friends.
Light and airy, the bungalow blends rustic elements like the original brick fireplace that can be found in the living room and classic farmhouse shiplap accents. Crisp modern furnishings and gorgeous bedding add to the comfort. Bathrooms are stocked with every amenity. There is plenty of room for a relaxing game night after a casual dinner and walk around the town.
There is a fully equipped kitchen, with organic coffee and everything needed to make a light breakfast before exploring the historic area where the Airbnb is located.
This wee cottage is packed with everything needed for a romantic weekend way from the city. Residing in the country near Leiper’s Fork, host Stephanie makes every stay personal. It is a peaceful and desirable alternative to a bustling life. Located about eight miles from downtown Franklin, it’s less than three miles from Puckett’s and Leiper’s Fork Village.
Adirondack chairs can be found on the back patio, and more are located next to the outdoor fire pit where yummy s’mores can be made on a cool summer evening. The interior of this cottage is a study in rustic chic, with unfinished wood floors, limed paneling, and an iron bed. Attention to detail makes a stay memorable, including soft sheets and fireflies dancing around the trees.
“Fork of the South is hands down one of my favorite places to stay,” said one reviewer. “There are countless special touches, a bed I could sleep in all day, and delicious wine! I may have even left with a few decorating ideas! Great location and close to the cute shops and restaurants in Leipers Fork. Can’t say enough about Fork of the South!! “
Located just off the Nashville entrance to the Natchez Trace Parkway on Highway 100, hidden behind ivy vines and nestled in the hills sits the Natchez Trace Cottage. It is a perfect location for access to the parkway and some nice hiking along trails in the area.
It is a former farmhouse that has been turned into warm and friendly cottage. Even though the house is right on Highway 100, it feels hidden from view thanks to a nice shield of thoughtfully planted trees. There is even a space to sit in the backyard and have a glass of wine or coffee.
The exterior is whitewash over the original shiplap with two green rockers sitting on the small front porch. Inside this vintage cottage is warmth and coziness, character and lots of special touches, including a dartboard. It feels like a family cabin in the woods with one bedroom paneled in raw wood planks and the other has the original planks painted white. The dining table is right out of an old drive-in, but it has been given a retro re-touch. Artwork is from local artists.
It is the perfect distance away from the city to be relaxing, yet close enough to grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping. The location is in a scenic area right down the street from the Loveless Cafe.
“What a beautiful place,” said one reviewer. “The cottage was oozing with character and warmth, and it felt so peaceful and cozy. We loved the location. We’ll take the quiet area of Nachez Trace over the loud, bustling city every time.”