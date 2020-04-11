The Easter Bunny will be out and about this weekend but from a distance.
1Nolensville Police Department
The Easter Bunny will be doing a ride-along with the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department and the Nolensville Police Department in Nolensville this Saturday, April 11, 2020 starting at 9:30 a.m. They will be riding through all the neighborhoods in Nolensville so kids can wave and say hi to the Easter Bunny from a safe distance. Click here to see the Easter Bunny route.
2Lucky Ladd Farms
4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville
Place an order at Lucky Ladd Farms for bakery items, prepared foods, local products, grocery, household essentials and more. Wave to the Easter Bunny safely from inside your car when you pick-up your online order.
How it Works:
– Place an online order with our online farm market store.
– Drive in the countryside. Enjoy the fresh air and scenery. Plan to arrive between 11 am-2 pm.
– Upon arrival to the farm, follow signs to direct you to curbside parking.
– Wave to the Easter Bunny while you wait for your order to be delivered to the trunk of your car.
Explore the items for sale: https://lucky-ladd-farms-inc.square.site/
3Fireflies
5323 Main Street, Spring Hill
On Sunday at 2 p, you can parade past the bunny through the parking lot. Fireflies will be throwing candy and the bunny will be there to say hi from afar. No contact. No cost. Just some Easter fun.