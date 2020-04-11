2 Lucky Ladd Farms

4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville

Place an order at Lucky Ladd Farms for bakery items, prepared foods, local products, grocery, household essentials and more. Wave to the Easter Bunny safely from inside your car when you pick-up your online order.

How it Works:

– Place an online order with our online farm market store.

– Drive in the countryside. Enjoy the fresh air and scenery. Plan to arrive between 11 am-2 pm.

– Upon arrival to the farm, follow signs to direct you to curbside parking.

– Wave to the Easter Bunny while you wait for your order to be delivered to the trunk of your car.

Explore the items for sale: https://lucky-ladd-farms-inc.square.site/