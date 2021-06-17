3 Outdoor Summer Movie Events

Spend a summer evening outside under the stars watching a movie with the family. We’ve put together a list of local places where you can catch a movie for free all outside.
1Pinkerton Park
405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
Bring a chair or pack a blanket and come to Pinkerton Park for an evening movie! This free summer movie series will begin at 8pm or at sunset. Concessions items will be available for purchase.
Schedule
June 18 – “Frozen II”
July 16 – “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West”
2Movies Under the Stars Murfreesboro
Monday-Barfield Crescent Park, 697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro
Thursday- Richard Siegel Neighborhood Park, 515 Cherry Lane Drive, Murfreesboro
Friday- Cason Trailhead, 1100 Cason Trail, Murfreesboro
Saturday- Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
City of Murfreesboro is offering movies in the park at different location this summer.
Schedule
June 7 – ” Trolls World Tour”
June 14- “Uglydolls”
June 21- “The War with Grandpa”
June 28 – “Wonder Park”
July 5 – “Abominable”
July 12- “Onward”
July 19- “The Croods”
July 26- “The Secret Garden”
3Nashville Scene Movies in the Park
Elmington Park, 3531 West End Avenue, Nashville
Nashville Scene’s 27th Annual Movies in the Park returns to Elmington Park for the “best free event of the summer.” In partnership with Metropolitan Boards of Parks and Recreation and the Nashville Film Festival, this fun-filled free event takes place every Thursday evening in June at 5 pm and is recognized as one of the city’s best annual events.
Schedule
June 3- “Frozen 2“
June 10 -“Little Women 2019“
June 17- “Thor: Ragnarok”
June 24 – “9 to 5″