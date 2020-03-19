With school-age children at home for the next few weeks, we are all finding new ways to entertain and be creative. We’ve put together a list of three artists who are offering online classes for students that will keep them busy.
1Cassie Stephens
Stephens is a local art teacher in Franklin who offers live tutorials. This week is Robot Week, watch Stephens as she draws along with your student.There’s a supply list of everything you need to complete the project. If you miss the live tutorial, you can catch up on her blog here.
2Jarrett J Krosoczka
New York Times bestselling author/illustrator Jarrett J. Krosoczka creates books with humor, heart, and a deep respect for his young readers.
Books to his credit include several picture books, his wildly popular Lunch Lady graphic novels, the Platypus Police Squad middle-grade novels, and the latest Star Wars™ Jedi Academy books. Krosoczka tells his own story in the young adult graphic memoir Hey, Kiddo. Every day at 2 pm, Kroxoczka will be offering free webcasts on illustrating. If you happen to miss, the episode will be archived here.
3Mo Willems
Willems is an illustrator and creator of children’s books. He’s worked on several animated children’s shows which include Sheep in the Big City, Sesame Street, The Muppets, and more. Williems is offering a doodle class online each Monday that you can watch here. Don’t forget to download the activity page.