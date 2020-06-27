



Mortgage applications for the week ending June 12, 2020, have jumped to their highest point in 11 years, according to data found in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey. As restrictions loosen and states reopen, the summertime real estate market is heating up. Check out three new listings from luxury realtor® Susan Gregory in Franklin, College Grove, and Brentwood, TN.

419 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064

Own a piece of history! New construction meets character and charm in this original 1800’s Italianate home that has been fully restored. A 30′ tall glass rotunda with a 265 lb chandelier creates an unforgettable focal point. A wonderful mix of brand new with repurposed original materials adds to the nostalgia of this original historic home. Many historic details, such as a handmade brick hearth, Greek Revival trim and mantels, virgin poplar/pine floors, mortise and tenon construction, cast iron rim locks and porcelain knobs (and much more) bring you back to yesteryear while enjoying all of the luxuries and technologies of today.

5 beds

4 full baths

1 half-bath

6,128 square feet

1.08 acre lot

Explore This Listing

Take a 3-D Walkthrough



Watch the Walkthrough Video

8134 Mountaintop Dr, College Grove, TN 37046

Designed with luxury and entertaining in mind, this gorgeous 2016 home within one of College Grove’s most desirable gated communities features an infinity edge pool, spa and outdoor bar. Glass walls open up to bring the outdoors in. Gorgeous views of the lake, golf course and rolling hillsides add a unique and rare element to this home. No detail has been missed here, from modern Swarovski crystal chandeliers to Thermador appliances, quartz countertops, two master bedrooms, covered areas, and bonus/gaming/play rooms. A 5-car garage and indoor basketball court are a few of this home’s many remarkable features.

6 beds

7 full baths

1 half-bath

12,707 square feet

1.51 acre lot

Explore This Listing

6434 Tea Rose Terrace, Brentwood, TN 37027

This new construction home from award-winning Arnold Homes features three bedrooms on the main floor, a gourmet kitchen with Thermador appliances that opens up to the dining area. The family room with fireplace, luxurious master bath with dual vanities and separate tub/shower, and master walk-in closet with island and built-ins all lend to a spacious home that feels like a retreat. Don’t miss the large playroom, 16×13 man cave, 25×17 screened-in porch, 22×13 sunroom, and 200 square-feet. of unfinished storage and expansion space. Additionally, there’s an option to add a fifth bedroom and bathroom on the upper level if needed.

4 beds

4 full baths

1 half-bath

5,207 square feet

2.15 acre lot

Explore This Listing

Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

For more information about any of the homes listed above, contact luxury realtor Susan Gregory by calling (615) 300-5111.



