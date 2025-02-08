3 Nashville Hotspots to Visit This Valentine’s

Every romantic in Nashville is searching for the perfect event to bring their lover or cherished friends to this Valentine’s Day season.
Here’s our top 3 recommendations you don’t want to miss.
1Cherries in East Nashville
On February 13, Cherries is calling all singles to their Club Heartbreak Singles event, featuring Shadow Tequilia! Come enjoy a DJ, drinks, and Nashville’s “best outdoor patio” with your favorite friends, lovers, and singles.
Additionally, on February 13th & 14th, couples and guests alike will be able to enjoy a $16 espresso martini pair.
Drinks pictured: available Espresso Martini pairing
2Pinewood Social
On February 14, a ticket to Pinewood will grant you entry to this vintage bowling spot plus their signature espresso martini. Made with in house heavy cream, Crema will be contributing to these signature espresso martinis all night. Reservations can be made here.
3Coral Club
For the gals and pals alike, Coral Club is hosting a “Big Sports Girl” Galentine’s event on February 13th. Guests can enjoy BBQ from Saap Saap, Coral signature cocktails, and a live DJ. Reservations available here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter