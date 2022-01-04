3 Nashville Bars With Holiday Pop Up Experiences (That Are Still Open)

1 W Hotel

300 12th Avenue South, Nashville

W Nashville will bring a mesmerizing and unforgettable experience to guests and locals alike this holiday season with “DANCING THROUGH DIMENSIONS,” a holiday pop-up in the new, luxury lifestyle hotel’s Living Room bar and terrace and PROOF rooftop bar.

Every day, visitors are invited to embrace the holiday spirit in the hotel’s Living Room bar with cozy seating, festive winter décor and themed cocktails from a signature holiday menu, with a portion of proceeds benefitting OZ Arts. On Saturdays, neo-classical ballet performances accompanied by live music will begin inside a pyramid-shaped “snow globe” on the Living Room terrace and continue into and around the bar, providing an experiential, modern twist on Black Swan and Swan Lake. Three performances will take place each Saturday between 4pm and 9pm, with exact times to be announced across W Nashville’s social channels. The holiday pop-up is open to the public through January 9th, free of charge. Table reservations require a minimum food and beverage spend.

To reserve a table, call (615) 379-9000.