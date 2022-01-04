3 Nashville Bars With Holiday Pop Up Experiences (That Are Still Open)

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to the holiday season, here are some Nashville bars hosting holiday-themed pop-up experiences that are still open. From a Home Alone-inspired bar to Camp Bobby complete with ice skating.
1W Hotel
300 12th Avenue South, Nashville
W Nashville will bring a mesmerizing and unforgettable experience to guests and locals alike this holiday season with “DANCING THROUGH DIMENSIONS,” a holiday pop-up in the new, luxury lifestyle hotel’s Living Room bar and terrace and PROOF rooftop bar.
Every day, visitors are invited to embrace the holiday spirit in the hotel’s Living Room bar with cozy seating, festive winter décor and themed cocktails from a signature holiday menu, with a portion of proceeds benefitting OZ Arts. On Saturdays, neo-classical ballet performances accompanied by live music will begin inside a pyramid-shaped “snow globe” on the Living Room terrace and continue into and around the bar, providing an experiential, modern twist on Black Swan and Swan Lake. Three performances will take place each Saturday between 4pm and 9pm, with exact times to be announced across W Nashville’s social channels. The holiday pop-up is open to the public through January 9th, free of charge. Table reservations require a minimum food and beverage spend.
To reserve a table, call (615) 379-9000.
2Noelle Nashville – Hidden Bar
200 Fourth Avenue North, Nashville
Home Alone themed – Step beyond the storage closet doors and be transformed to the infamous McCallister residence circa 1990. The beloved holiday movie comes to life in the Hidden Bar complete with signature moments from the iconic family home, along with Home Alone-inspired cocktail and snack menus inspired by the film.
3Bobby Hotel- Camp Bobby
230 4th Avenue North, Nashville
Visit The Rooftop Lounge at Bobby Hotel’s “Camp Bobby” winter pop-up experience! This year, transport to a 70’s-inspired campsite featuring skating on Nashville’s only rooftop skating rink, snacks and libations around personal campfires, and a 70’s camper-inspired lounge in Bobby’s retrofitted 1956 Scenicruiser.
ICE SKATING
Take a twirl on the synthetic ice rink! Skate sessions are available every hour from open to close. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental.
DINING AND COCKTAILS
The 70’s Camper Lounge is walk-in only.
Campfire sites are available by reservation only below.
More information at: https://bobbyhotel.com/rooftoplounge/