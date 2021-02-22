3 Margarita Recipes to Celebrate National Margarita Day

3 Patrón Classic Margarita

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

1 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

+ Lime wedge for garnish

+ Kosher salt (optional)

Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.