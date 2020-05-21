



Inc. magazine has published its list of Best Workplaces for 2020. Three local companies have made the list.

More than 3,000 companies applied to be named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. A record 370,000 employees were surveyed by Omaha’s Quantum Workplace to better understand how they feel about their company. Employees were surveyed on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Quantum ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results.

“The average engagement score was 73.5 percent. But among the honorees, the typical score is above 90 percent,” Inc. reports on its website.

“Among the honorees, 100 percent provide health insurance. And 62 percent of them take employees to offsite retreats,” adds Inc.

Three local companies made this year’s list:

Michael Hyatt & Company, Franklin – Business Products & Services – Small (25 – 49)

Ramsey Solutions, Franklin – Media – Xlarge (500+)

Vaco, Brentwood – Business Products & Services – Xlarge (500+)

See the full list at www.inc.com/best-workplaces.



