3 Keys to the Titans Win Against the Rams

3 Resiliency Continues to Show

Just as I said last week, this Titans team has continued to battle against the odds and find ways to keep winning. The team was without two starting lineman this weekend, and notably losing their star player in Derrick Henry last week. The Rams, who were 7-1 going into yesterday’s matchup, were expected to come out victorious at home. But the Titans showed up and secured another big upset of the season, with a record of 7-2 now.

It’s evident that the team believes in each other and what they have built in their locker room. QB Ryan Tannehill said after the game, “We believe in each other, and we’re going to fight and we’re going to try and find a way to win. Hat’s off to the defense, and we found a way to win. I’m proud of the way our guys came out and battled.”

The Titans will return home this coming weekend to host the New Orleans Saints at 12pm on Sunday the 14th.