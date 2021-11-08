3 Keys to the Titans Win Against the Rams

Monday, November 8th
The Tennessee Titans dominated the Los Angeles Rams 28-16 for a road victory on Sunday night. Let’s dive into three keys to the win in Southern California.
1Kevin Byard Continues to Deliver
After making the biggest play of last week’s game, Safety Kevin Byard continued to come in with some clutch plays for his team this weekend. Byard scored his second defensive touchdown of the season last night when he picked off Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the second quarter and returned the ball 24 yards, which gave the Titans a 14-3 lead.
Byard, who now has five interceptions this season, credited his turnover to play recognition. “I really wasn’t supposed to be over there, but pre-snap communication, me and Jackrabbit (Jenkins), kind of anticipating. As soon as I saw the quarterback, his shoulder was open, I just took off and picked the ball off.”
2Adrian Peterson Makes His Debut
The NFL Veteran, and newest addition to the Titans roster in light of Derrick Henry’s move to the IR, made some positive contributions to the offense last night. Peterson scored a 1 yard touchdown last night to clinch the game for the Titans, and had 10 carries for 21 yards for the game.
After the game, he said “I feel like we left a lot out there as a running back group, I know I did as well. But as we continue to practice and get reps in, we will continue to build that chemistry up front.”
3Resiliency Continues to Show
Just as I said last week, this Titans team has continued to battle against the odds and find ways to keep winning. The team was without two starting lineman this weekend, and notably losing their star player in Derrick Henry last week. The Rams, who were 7-1 going into yesterday’s matchup, were expected to come out victorious at home. But the Titans showed up and secured another big upset of the season, with a record of 7-2 now.
It’s evident that the team believes in each other and what they have built in their locker room. QB Ryan Tannehill said after the game, “We believe in each other, and we’re going to fight and we’re going to try and find a way to win. Hat’s off to the defense, and we found a way to win. I’m proud of the way our guys came out and battled.”
The Titans will return home this coming weekend to host the New Orleans Saints at 12pm on Sunday the 14th.