3 Holiday Decor Styles

Have you started decorating for the holidays yet? Carpet One design is sharing 2020 Holiday Decor Styles to inspire you. From Farmhouse to Bo-Ho-Ho, there are elements to each that make it unique.

1Farmhouse

Antique Farmhouse
photo from Carpet One

This style features wood tones, muted colors, and items that appear homemade.

Tiered Stand: Chateau by Pottery Barn
Area Rug: Ria by Kas available at Carpet One Floor & Home
Ornaments: Elsa Beskow by Danish Design Store
Stocking: Laja by Burke Decor
Tree Collar: Jaylon by Birch Lane
Artificial Christmas Tree: Dunhill Fir by Kohls
Stocking Holder: Partridge by Ballard Designs
Throw Pillow: Keats by Renwil
Armchair: Quintus by Uttermost

2Bo-Ho-Ho

Carpet One
photo from Carpet One

If your style is Bohemian, you can carry over that look into holiday decorating by adding tassels, and shades of yellow instead of the traditional red.

Garland: Oversized Tassel by Ballard Designs
Candlesticks: Willa Antique Gold by Pottery Barn
Area Rug: Lenox by Momeni available at Carpet One Floor & Home
Throw Pillow: Home for the Holiday by Nourison
Throw Blanket: Solid Cashmere in Sunshine by Williams Sonoma
Drinkware: Vienne Tumblers by One Kings Lane
Artificial Christmas Tree: Aspen Pine Flocked by Grandin Road
Dinnerware: Mezze Collection by Pottery Barn.

3Classic Christmas

Carpet One
photo from Carpet One

The classic way to decorate for Christmas includes reds, greens with textures fabrics of velvet and stripes.

Tiered Stand: Twas the Night by Williams Sonoma
Area Rug: Restoration by Kaleen available at Carpet One Floor & Home
Ribbon: Holiday Red by Frontgate
Tree Skirt: Annalise by Ballard Designs
Statues: Nutcrackers by My Evergreen
Artificial Christmas Tree: Real Feel Douglas Fir by Kohl’s
Accent Stool: Forrester by Renwil
Flatware: Dakota by Pottery Barn
Glassware: Eve Coupe Cocktail by CB2

