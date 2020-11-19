3 Holiday Decor Styles

Have you started decorating for the holidays yet? Carpet One design is sharing 2020 Holiday Decor Styles to inspire you. From Farmhouse to Bo-Ho-Ho, there are elements to each that make it unique.
1Farmhouse
This style features wood tones, muted colors, and items that appear homemade.
Tiered Stand: Chateau by Pottery Barn
Area Rug: Ria by Kas available at Carpet One Floor & Home
Ornaments: Elsa Beskow by Danish Design Store
Stocking: Laja by Burke Decor
Tree Collar: Jaylon by Birch Lane
Artificial Christmas Tree: Dunhill Fir by Kohls
Stocking Holder: Partridge by Ballard Designs
Throw Pillow: Keats by Renwil
Armchair: Quintus by Uttermost
2Bo-Ho-Ho
If your style is Bohemian, you can carry over that look into holiday decorating by adding tassels, and shades of yellow instead of the traditional red.
Garland: Oversized Tassel by Ballard Designs
Candlesticks: Willa Antique Gold by Pottery Barn
Area Rug: Lenox by Momeni available at Carpet One Floor & Home
Throw Pillow: Home for the Holiday by Nourison
Throw Blanket: Solid Cashmere in Sunshine by Williams Sonoma
Drinkware: Vienne Tumblers by One Kings Lane
Artificial Christmas Tree: Aspen Pine Flocked by Grandin Road
Dinnerware: Mezze Collection by Pottery Barn.
3Classic Christmas
The classic way to decorate for Christmas includes reds, greens with textures fabrics of velvet and stripes.
Tiered Stand: Twas the Night by Williams Sonoma
Area Rug: Restoration by Kaleen available at Carpet One Floor & Home
Ribbon: Holiday Red by Frontgate
Tree Skirt: Annalise by Ballard Designs
Statues: Nutcrackers by My Evergreen
Artificial Christmas Tree: Real Feel Douglas Fir by Kohl’s
Accent Stool: Forrester by Renwil
Flatware: Dakota by Pottery Barn
Glassware: Eve Coupe Cocktail by CB2
