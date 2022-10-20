Haunted Franklin: 3 Places That Will Give You Goosebumps

1 Carnton Plantation

Located on the Carnton property is the largest Confederate graveyard in the south. It has been said that you can see soldiers walking the fields. Others have spotted a young servant who still sweeps the kitchen and the ghost of one of the five generals who lost his life on the property.

What we know is that after the battle of Franklin on November 30, 1864, five injured Confederate generals were laid on the front porch of this old mansion where they subsequently died. Caroline Winder McGavock, who comforted the soldiers before they died has since been spotted at various places in and around the house. There have also been reports of one of the generals riding a horse through the fields of the mansion.

Carnton Plantation even made it on a Google Map of Tennessee called The Haunted Tennessee Road Trip.

Nashville Ghost and Paranormal Investigators (NGPI) publishes photos taken at haunted places, in which they believe ghosts revealed themselves. Here are some photos they published of Carnton Plantation.

The featured image at the top of this article shows the back porch, where people enter for tours. NGPI explains that this picture shows a man sitting on the bench to the right of the door and a woman in a large dress standing to his right whose image is partially hidden behind the column. There were no people on this side of the house at the time the photo was taken, adds NGPI.

This photo below supposedly shows a ghost sitting on the porch.

In this photo, the people at the bottom left of the picture are on a tour, but the blog site says the people on the porch are apparitions.