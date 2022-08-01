3 Franklin Special School District Capital Projects Plans Coming to Fruition

In January 2019, Franklin Special School District (FSSD) approved a strategic plan with several capital improvement goals to be completed by 2024. The three largest projects are the building of a performing arts center, a new gymnasium for Poplar Grove Elementary School, and a new ball field complex in partnership with the City of Franklin.

FSSD Performing Arts Center

A ribbon cutting for the FSSD Performing Arts Center took place on May 20, making it the first capital project on the strategic plan to be completed. The 485-seat district-wide auditorium was the location for Opening Day for teachers on August 1.

Concerts, plays, school awards events and other district activities will take place in the roughly $16 million dollar, 34,400-square-foot facility. The Center is located at the north end of Poplar Grove Middle School. It contains a multi-purpose stage, a fly loft, a green room, tech spaces, and changing rooms.

“Once the school system knows how much the Center will be used by the school system,” said David Snowden, FSSD Director of Schools, then we will open time to the community.”

The performance center will provide more opportunities for the district to put emphasis on the whole child. The district has long known the importance of a well-rounded curriculum, and in the 1990s began to offer all students art and music classes.

A Legacy Gallery with an interactive exhibit focusing on the 116-year history of the school district is also housed in the new facility. The 650-square-foot space includes displays of old desks, interviews with former faculty and historical photographs.

“The Gallery will tell the story of where we have been,” added Snowden.

Poplar Grove Elementary School Gymnasium

After a brief ribbon cutting ceremony community members, past and current students, former and current faculty, staff, and school board members also toured the new gym facilities in May.

The much-needed $9.2 million gym space will provide additional teaching space for physical education teachers, as well as space for play and practice of both basketball and volleyball. The new 22,800 square-foot-gym will have new locker rooms and bleacher seats for 480.

Previous to the building of the new gym facility, there were often scheduling conflicts with the elementary school usually meaning that the younger children had to make due with less desirable facilities. While the new gym will primarily serve the elementary school, the locker rooms will connect with the current gym, so that the middle school athletic teams will also be able to use them.

New Sports Field Complex

According to Snowden, the proposed $5.4 million sports field complex will be built in cooperation with the City of Franklin with completion in Fall of 2022 for use in Spring of 2023. It will be located between Freedom Middle School and Poplar Grove Schools on Highway 96 West.

The new facilities will include a pavilion, two 325-foot softball fields, concession areas, batting cages and the city’s first LED-lighting system. There will also be walking trails offering community recreation opportunities. The new park will replace older fields.

An agreement between Franklin Parks and Recreation and FSSD splits the costs between the two entities, with the school system paying around $3 million.

Upon completion, it will have been four years since the preliminary planning for the ball parks began. The process started with a collection of wants and needs from the community, followed by an assessment of site improvements, infrastructure, storm water management, electrical and water and sewer needs.

When completed, the facility will provide space for ball games, team practices, tournaments and events.