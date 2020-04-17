Consistent pool maintenance is just a part of pool ownership. There are different kinds of maintenance tasks you should be aware of so your pool always stays in great shape throughout the swim season. Of course, there will be times when pool upkeep tasks require knowledge and skills beyond what the typical homeowner possesses. It’s in these times when you should call for professional assistance.

Here are three instances when you may need professional help to maintain your pool…

(And don’t miss our special COVID-19 pool maintenance tips at the end of this blog!)

#1 Leaks and Cracks

Pool cracks are inevitable, especially if you intend to get many years of use out of your pool. Attending to cracks quickly can prevent large-scale damage. You also won’t break the bank with more costly repairs if you’re proactive.

Pool leaks, on the other hand, can be more challenging to deal with, mainly because they’re not always easy to detect and fixing them is not always straightforward. The following signs may indicate your pool currently has a leak:

Your pool is losing one-fourth of its water or more per day.

There’s soggy soil around your pool.

The water’s discolored and/or there’s significant algae growth.

The cement/tiles around the pool are beginning to crack.

If you believe that your pool may be prone to leakage or leaking currently, then it’s best to get in touch with the professionals at Peek Pools so we can fix your pool and ensure it’s up and running before the swim season begins.

#2 Water Circulation

Water circulation issues are important to remediate quickly. Water circulation has a lot to do with preventing algae and bacteria growth. Your pool’s pumping system should run between eight to 12 hours a day, and the filter’s health is critical, as the filter removes contaminants and particles that may be harmful to swimmers from the water.

Water circulation is also important for mixing and dispersing chemicals throughout the pool. If you experience water circulation issues, it’s best to have a professional attend to them soon. These issues could be reoccurring if the right steps are not taken. Our technicians will ensure that your water circulation problems are a one-time fix!

#3 Establishing Chemical Balance

Adding and balancing chemicals can sometimes make pool owners feel overwhelmed. There’s a lot at stake when it comes to this particular part of pool upkeep. Our expert technicians know the ins and outs of pool chemistry, and they’ll make sure all the fine points are adhered to so your pool is totally safe. Pool service is about providing peace of mind, and enlisting our professionals to take care of all the chemical-related aspects will have you looking forward to the upcoming swim season!

COVID-19 Pool Maintenance Tips

You can protect yourself by sanitizing hard surfaces around your pool. Clean and disinfect pool decks, diving boards, handrails, poles, skimmer nets, and outdoor furniture if you are concerned about the potential presence of coronavirus.

As for the water, normal chemical balance levels in your pool continue to be safe in protecting from coronavirus. The CDC says that COVID-19 cannot survive in properly treated pool water. No special extra precautions are necessary. Just keep up with regular maintenance, as always!

Finally, take some comfort in knowing that: “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs,” according to the CDC. Have questions. Give us a shout!

