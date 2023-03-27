3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Active Shooting at Covenant School; Female Shooter Dead

UPDATE 1:58pm: MNPD Chief John Drake says the shooter is believed to have attended the school in the past.

UPDATE 1:50pm: The families of the deceased have now been identified and officials have an address of the shooter.

UPDATE 1:00pm: Police report the shooter is a 28-year-old white woman from Nashville.

UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman.

UPDATE 12:45pm: The 440 ramp closures have been lifted. But the Harding Place closure remains as the investigation continues.

UPDATE 12:26pm: Don Aaron, MNPD Public Affairs Director, held a press conference. He reports that the total number of fatalities is seven – 3 children, 3 adults and the shooter. One officer was injured by cut glass, no other first responders were injured.

The shooter was identified as a female and appeared to be in her teens.

Officers responded at 10:13am. They heard shots on the second level of the building. On the second floor, they saw the female shooter firing. Two officers engaged with her and fatally shot her. The shooter had two assault-type rifles and a hangun. By 10:27am, the shooter was deceased.

Police are still identifying the shooter. It is reported the shooter entered the building through the side entrance.

UPDATE 11:44am: Two adults have been confirmed dead as a result of the shooting, according to WSMV.

UPDATE 11:35am: WSMV has confirmed that three students were killed during this incident.

UPDATE 11:26am: In response to the Covenant School shooting, TDOT has closures in place at the following: NB lanes of Harding Place at Hillsboro Pk and east and westbound I-440 off ramps at Exit 3 for Hillsboro Pk.

Metro Police, TBI, ATF and Nashville Fire are on the scene of an active shooter at Covenant School at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Monday.

Officials responded to the incident at 10:13am after shots were heard on the second level of the facility.

The female shooter, who authorities believe is in her teens, was spotted on the second level. Two police officers then opened fire on the shooter.

She was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m.

Metro Police say the shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd.

Officials have not confirmed if there are any other fatalities but the fire department confirmed they are treating multiple patients.

The Covenant School is a private Christian school in Nashville for PreSchool through 6th grade. On a typical day, 209 students and 42 staff members are in attendance at the school.

Parents coming to the school should go to Woodmont Baptist Church at this time.

This is an active scene.