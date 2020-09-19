3 Arguments Against Proposed Residential Project Near Gentry’s Farm

This is part two of a story on a new residential project, to be located in Franklin behind Gentry’s Farm, that has been proposed. The project requires annexation of the former Pewitt Farm property off Old Charlotte Pike and is projected to include 157 homes, townhouses and a connector road. Previously, we covered some background information about the property (read that here). Today, we are highlighting three arguments against developing this property.
1Development will alter the historical character and sense of place
According to Meg Hershey, Chief Operating Officer, Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, “Whenever development occurs, the historic character and sense of place will change… Historic corridors like Old Charlotte Pike and the West Harpeth watershed are pathways that connect us to our past. From Native Americans to Revolutionary land grants to pioneer families, the fertile landscape along the West Harpeth River and its tributaries contributed greatly to Williamson County’s unique historic character. Reflected on the Old Charlotte Pike historic corridor are two Tennessee Century Farms and two properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Each homestead represents the architectural, environmental and cultural significance of why preservation in Williamson County matters.”
Preserved historic areas draw tourism, provide educational opportunities and are often more environmentally friendly, as they produce less waste, pollution, and soil erosion.
2Urban sprawl impacts cropland, woodland, and pastureland nationally
According to the 1997 “Impacts of Changing Land Use” study, which pulled together information from experts all over the United States and Canada, developments are quickly eating up prime farmland, natural habitats, and pasture land for herd management of livestock and dairy stock. They are changing important ecosystems.
The website FarmProgress.com notes that close to 1,000 acres per day are being converted into housing developments. “American Farmland Trust estimates that since ’82, 24 million acres of farmland and ranchland have been developed,” the article states. “To put it in perspective, that’s roughly the equivalent of losing all the land in Indiana and Rhode Island since ’82.”
While many of us think that grocery stores feed us, actually farms do. As we have moved to more urban settings and distanced ourselves from farm life, we forget that without farms, we starve. They also provide economic, environmental, and socio-cultural benefits.
As we develop fertile farmland, we are cutting down trees and wildlife habitats to create new farms. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, 85% of the species on the endangered list are there due to loss of habitat.
“This type of density will forever ruin the historic, rural landscape and set a dangerous precedent for the future across these remaining pastoral landscapes in Franklin,” reads a petition started by Keep Williamson Livable.
3Development collides with the environment
In an age when so much has been said about creating a smaller environmental footprint, development brings increased pollution of all types – more transportation congestion, increased energy usage, more burden on the infrastructure, and it impairs natural healing systems of land, water, and air.
The “Impacts of Changing Land Use” study noted that it increases soil and wind erosion, nutrient loss, bacterial contamination, and resource depletion. This can result in lower farm yields. It also strains hunting, fishing, and the enjoyment of the natural environment.
Leaf litter, pet droppings, and vehicle leakage pollute streams, and hard surfaces like roads, driveways, sidewalks, and roofs block the natural recharging of ground water back into potable drinking water.
As discussions continue on the development, Hershey notes that, “continued development does allow for more people to live, work and play in our community. However, the Heritage Foundation believes most Williamson Countians value the protection of our cultural, historic and environmental resources. This gives us a specific lens in which we view and advocate for the preservation of these elements.”