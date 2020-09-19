3 Arguments Against Proposed Residential Project Near Gentry’s Farm

2 Urban sprawl impacts cropland, woodland, and pastureland nationally

According to the 1997 “Impacts of Changing Land Use” study, which pulled together information from experts all over the United States and Canada, developments are quickly eating up prime farmland, natural habitats, and pasture land for herd management of livestock and dairy stock. They are changing important ecosystems.

The website FarmProgress.com notes that close to 1,000 acres per day are being converted into housing developments. “American Farmland Trust estimates that since ’82, 24 million acres of farmland and ranchland have been developed,” the article states. “To put it in perspective, that’s roughly the equivalent of losing all the land in Indiana and Rhode Island since ’82.”

While many of us think that grocery stores feed us, actually farms do. As we have moved to more urban settings and distanced ourselves from farm life, we forget that without farms, we starve. They also provide economic, environmental, and socio-cultural benefits.

As we develop fertile farmland, we are cutting down trees and wildlife habitats to create new farms. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, 85% of the species on the endangered list are there due to loss of habitat.

“This type of density will forever ruin the historic, rural landscape and set a dangerous precedent for the future across these remaining pastoral landscapes in Franklin,” reads a petition started by Keep Williamson Livable.