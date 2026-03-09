Home Weather 3/9/26: Overcast Day Peaks at 71, Evening Drizzle Expected with Mild Winds

3/9/26: Overcast Day Peaks at 71, Evening Drizzle Expected with Mild Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are notable at 10.1 mph, though no precipitation is currently recorded.

Today, the highest recorded temperature was 71.4°F, with the lowest early this morning at 45.3°F. Winds reached up to 27.2 mph, though rain was slight with a total precipitation of 0.09 inches and a 32% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Looking into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61.2°F. The windy conditions will persist with speeds up to 27.2 mph. There is a continued 32% chance of precipitation, with forecasts predicting moderate drizzle throughout the evening.

Residents should prepare for a breezy and damp evening as the conditions roll into tonight. Adjust your plans accordingly and stay updated on weather changes through local forecasts.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
45°F
Wind
27 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
32% chance · 0.09 in
Now
69°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 71°F 45°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 73°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 61°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Mainly clear
Sunday 70°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

