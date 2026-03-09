3/9/26: Overcast Day Peaks at 71, Evening Drizzle Expected with Mild Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a temperature of 69.1°F. Winds are notable at 10.1 mph, though no precipitation is currently recorded.
Today, the highest recorded temperature was 71.4°F, with the lowest early this morning at 45.3°F. Winds reached up to 27.2 mph, though rain was slight with a total precipitation of 0.09 inches and a 32% chance of precipitation throughout the day.
Looking into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 61.2°F. The windy conditions will persist with speeds up to 27.2 mph. There is a continued 32% chance of precipitation, with forecasts predicting moderate drizzle throughout the evening.
Residents should prepare for a breezy and damp evening as the conditions roll into tonight. Adjust your plans accordingly and stay updated on weather changes through local forecasts.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|71°F
|45°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|73°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|61°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|44°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|70°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
