3/9/26: Overcast and Cool at 69.1, Light Drizzle Expected Later

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 69.1°F and winds blowing at 11.9 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Today’s highest temperature reached 69.1°F while the lowest was recorded at 45.3°F. Winds peaked at 13.3 mph and there was a light drizzle though no measurable precipitation accumulated. The chance of precipitation remains at 27% for the rest of the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 58.1°F. Conditions will become partly cloudy, with winds continuing to blow at speeds up to 13.3 mph. The probability of precipitation will stay consistent at 27%.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County today has been relatively mild with only light drizzle affecting the area and no significant changes anticipated for the evening.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 45°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 27% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 69°F 45°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 72°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 74°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Overcast Friday 61°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Mainly clear Sunday 70°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate

