Home Weather 3/9/26: Overcast and Cool at 69.1, Light Drizzle Expected Later

3/9/26: Overcast and Cool at 69.1, Light Drizzle Expected Later

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 69.1°F and winds blowing at 11.9 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Today’s highest temperature reached 69.1°F while the lowest was recorded at 45.3°F. Winds peaked at 13.3 mph and there was a light drizzle though no measurable precipitation accumulated. The chance of precipitation remains at 27% for the rest of the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 58.1°F. Conditions will become partly cloudy, with winds continuing to blow at speeds up to 13.3 mph. The probability of precipitation will stay consistent at 27%.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County today has been relatively mild with only light drizzle affecting the area and no significant changes anticipated for the evening.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
45°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
27% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 69°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 72°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 74°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 61°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Mainly clear
Sunday 70°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×