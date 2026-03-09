3/9/26: Overcast and Cool at 69.1, Light Drizzle Expected Later

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a temperature of 69.1°F and winds blowing at 11.9 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Today’s highest temperature reached 69.1°F while the lowest was recorded at 45.3°F. Winds peaked at 13.3 mph and there was a light drizzle though no measurable precipitation accumulated. The chance of precipitation remains at 27% for the rest of the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 58.1°F. Conditions will become partly cloudy, with winds continuing to blow at speeds up to 13.3 mph. The probability of precipitation will stay consistent at 27%.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County today has been relatively mild with only light drizzle affecting the area and no significant changes anticipated for the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|69°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|72°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|61°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|44°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|70°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter