3/9/26: Overcast and 68°F, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight with Steady Winds

At 2:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 68.4°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 11.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far today.

Today, Williamson County experienced a high of 69.8°F and a low of 45.3°F. Winds reached speeds of up to 17.5 mph. Despite a 25% chance of precipitation, only a light drizzle materialized with a total of 0.02 inches of rain. The generally mild but cloudy conditions defined the day.

Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.1°F. The wind will continue at speeds of up to 17.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 25%, and residents can anticipate light drizzle continuing into the evening.

This current weather pattern is consistent with seasonal norms for Williamson County, offering residents a predictably cool and slightly moist environment as they go about their evening activities.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 45°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 25% chance · 0.02 in Now 68°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 70°F 45°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 72°F 58°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 74°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 39°F Overcast Friday 61°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 68°F 44°F Mainly clear Sunday 70°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate

