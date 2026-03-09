Home Weather 3/9/26: Overcast and 68°F, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight with Steady Winds

At 2:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 68.4°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 11.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far today.

Today, Williamson County experienced a high of 69.8°F and a low of 45.3°F. Winds reached speeds of up to 17.5 mph. Despite a 25% chance of precipitation, only a light drizzle materialized with a total of 0.02 inches of rain. The generally mild but cloudy conditions defined the day.

Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.1°F. The wind will continue at speeds of up to 17.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 25%, and residents can anticipate light drizzle continuing into the evening.

This current weather pattern is consistent with seasonal norms for Williamson County, offering residents a predictably cool and slightly moist environment as they go about their evening activities.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
45°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
25% chance · 0.02 in
Now
68°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 70°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 72°F 58°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 74°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 61°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 68°F 44°F Mainly clear
Sunday 70°F 41°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

