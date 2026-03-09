3/9/26: Overcast and 68°F, Light Drizzle Expected Tonight with Steady Winds

At 2:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 68.4°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 11.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation thus far today.
Today, Williamson County experienced a high of 69.8°F and a low of 45.3°F. Winds reached speeds of up to 17.5 mph. Despite a 25% chance of precipitation, only a light drizzle materialized with a total of 0.02 inches of rain. The generally mild but cloudy conditions defined the day.
Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.1°F. The wind will continue at speeds of up to 17.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 25%, and residents can anticipate light drizzle continuing into the evening.
This current weather pattern is consistent with seasonal norms for Williamson County, offering residents a predictably cool and slightly moist environment as they go about their evening activities.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|70°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|72°F
|58°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|74°F
|50°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|61°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|68°F
|44°F
|Mainly clear
|Sunday
|70°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
