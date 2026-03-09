3/9/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast, Current Temp 49.3, High 68.9

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in place for portions of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until 10 AM CDT today. This morning in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.3°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze of 4 mph and no precipitation recorded.
Today, highs are expected to reach 68.9°F with a low of 45.3°F. Wind speeds may increase to up to 11.6 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 22%, with no significant precipitation anticipated. Dense fog could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less, which may impact morning travel.
Tonight, the temperature will only slightly cool down to a low of 61.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with winds slightly calming to up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be 22%.
Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution while driving due to the reduced visibility from the fog. Keep headlights on low beam and maintain a safe following distance.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|69°F
|45°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|76°F
|59°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|74°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|52°F
|39°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|62°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|69°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|70°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
