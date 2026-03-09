Home Weather 3/9/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast, Current Temp 49.3, High 68.9

3/9/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast, Current Temp 49.3, High 68.9

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-03-09T09:20:00+00:00 · until 2026-03-09T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in place for portions of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until 10 AM CDT today. This morning in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.3°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze of 4 mph and no precipitation recorded.

Today, highs are expected to reach 68.9°F with a low of 45.3°F. Wind speeds may increase to up to 11.6 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 22%, with no significant precipitation anticipated. Dense fog could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less, which may impact morning travel.

Tonight, the temperature will only slightly cool down to a low of 61.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with winds slightly calming to up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be 22%.

Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution while driving due to the reduced visibility from the fog. Keep headlights on low beam and maintain a safe following distance.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
45°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
22% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
7:06am
Sunset
6:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 69°F 45°F Fog
Tuesday 76°F 59°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 74°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 52°F 39°F Rain: moderate
Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 69°F 44°F Clear sky
Sunday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

