3/9/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory; Overcast, Current Temp 49.3, High 68.9

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in place for portions of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until 10 AM CDT today. This morning in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 49.3°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze of 4 mph and no precipitation recorded.

Today, highs are expected to reach 68.9°F with a low of 45.3°F. Wind speeds may increase to up to 11.6 mph. The chance of rain remains low at 22%, with no significant precipitation anticipated. Dense fog could reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less, which may impact morning travel.

Tonight, the temperature will only slightly cool down to a low of 61.5°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with winds slightly calming to up to 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be 22%.

Residents and commuters are advised to exercise caution while driving due to the reduced visibility from the fog. Keep headlights on low beam and maintain a safe following distance.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 45°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 22% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 69°F 45°F Fog Tuesday 76°F 59°F Rain: slight Wednesday 74°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 52°F 39°F Rain: moderate Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 44°F Clear sky Sunday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light

