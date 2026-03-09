3/9/26: Minor Dense Fog Advisory, Clear Sky, High 68, Low 60 Tonight

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until 10 AM CDT today. This alert advises caution as visibility is reduced to one quarter mile or less in dense fog, posing hazardous driving conditions.

As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.8°F and a light wind blowing at 5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

For the rest of today, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 68.4°F while the minimum will remain around 44.2°F. Winds may pick up slightly, gusting up to 11 mph. There’s a 23% chance of precipitation, though no precipitation is expected. Foggy conditions will persist throughout the morning.

Tonight, the sky will turn overcast with temperatures holding at a higher low of 60.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 9.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 23%.

Drivers are advised to remain vigilant during the morning hours due to the fog advisory, and residents should prepare for a cooler morning giving way to a mild day with potential light breezes.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 44°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 23% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 7:06am Sunset 6:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 68°F 44°F Fog Tuesday 76°F 59°F Rain: slight Wednesday 74°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 52°F 39°F Rain: moderate Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 44°F Clear sky Sunday 70°F 53°F Drizzle: light

