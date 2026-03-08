Home Weather 3/8/26: Overcast Morning at 58°F, High 60°F with Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 5:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 58.6°F with an overcast sky. The wind is currently blowing at 4.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead for today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 60.6°F with a low tonight of 52.5°F. Winds will vary but could reach up to 7.7 mph. There is a moderate drizzle forecasted with a 33% chance of precipitation, totaling approximately 0.06 inches.

Tonight, the weather is set to clear slightly with partly cloudy skies and a low of 52.5°F. Winds will decrease to around 4 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.

Residents are advised to prepare for a modestly cooler day with possible light rain during the day and clearer conditions by nightfall. Ensure appropriate attire for drizzly weather during the day and cooler temperatures in the evening.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
53°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
33% chance · 0.06 in
Now
59°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
6:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 61°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 63°F 44°F Fog
Tuesday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 72°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Friday 64°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 46°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

