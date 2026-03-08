3/8/26: Overcast Morning at 58°F, High 60°F with Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 5:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 58.6°F with an overcast sky. The wind is currently blowing at 4.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead for today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 60.6°F with a low tonight of 52.5°F. Winds will vary but could reach up to 7.7 mph. There is a moderate drizzle forecasted with a 33% chance of precipitation, totaling approximately 0.06 inches.
Tonight, the weather is set to clear slightly with partly cloudy skies and a low of 52.5°F. Winds will decrease to around 4 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.
Residents are advised to prepare for a modestly cooler day with possible light rain during the day and clearer conditions by nightfall. Ensure appropriate attire for drizzly weather during the day and cooler temperatures in the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|61°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|63°F
|44°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|75°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|72°F
|43°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|49°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
