3/8/26: Overcast Morning at 58°F, High 60°F with Moderate Drizzle Expected

At 5:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 58.6°F with an overcast sky. The wind is currently blowing at 4.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead for today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 60.6°F with a low tonight of 52.5°F. Winds will vary but could reach up to 7.7 mph. There is a moderate drizzle forecasted with a 33% chance of precipitation, totaling approximately 0.06 inches.

Tonight, the weather is set to clear slightly with partly cloudy skies and a low of 52.5°F. Winds will decrease to around 4 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.

Residents are advised to prepare for a modestly cooler day with possible light rain during the day and clearer conditions by nightfall. Ensure appropriate attire for drizzly weather during the day and cooler temperatures in the evening.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 53°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 2.8 (Low) Precip 33% chance · 0.06 in Now 59°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 61°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 63°F 44°F Fog Tuesday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 72°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light Friday 64°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 46°F Overcast

