3/8/26: Overcast Early Morning at 59°F, Slight Rain Expected Today with High of 61°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 58.6°F with overcast skies and light winds blowing at 3.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today’s weather anticipates a high of 60.6°F and a low of 52.5°F, with increased winds up to 8.4 mph. Although the skies will see some slight rain, the total precipitation expected is around 0.09 inches, with a 26% chance of precipitation during the day.
Tonight, temperatures are predicted to bottom out again at 52.5°F. The winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 3.6 mph. Skies are expected to clear up, becoming partly cloudy with a minimal 2% chance of precipitation.
Today's Details
High
61°F
Low
53°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
26% chance · 0.09 in
Now
59°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
6:48pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|61°F
|53°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|63°F
|44°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|75°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|72°F
|43°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|49°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|46°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
