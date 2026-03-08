Home Weather 3/8/26: Overcast Early Morning at 59°F, Slight Rain Expected Today with High...

3/8/26: Overcast Early Morning at 59°F, Slight Rain Expected Today with High of 61°F

photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 58.6°F with overcast skies and light winds blowing at 3.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s weather anticipates a high of 60.6°F and a low of 52.5°F, with increased winds up to 8.4 mph. Although the skies will see some slight rain, the total precipitation expected is around 0.09 inches, with a 26% chance of precipitation during the day.

Tonight, temperatures are predicted to bottom out again at 52.5°F. The winds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 3.6 mph. Skies are expected to clear up, becoming partly cloudy with a minimal 2% chance of precipitation.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
53°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
2.8 (Low)
Precip
26% chance · 0.09 in
Now
59°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
6:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 61°F 53°F Rain: slight
Monday 63°F 44°F Fog
Tuesday 75°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 72°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 49°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Friday 64°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 46°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

