3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 58°F, Slight Chance of Rain Later

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 57.7°F. Winds are light at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 61.2°F, with fog noted earlier. Winds peaked at 6.6 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low at 13%, and no precipitation has accumulated. The conditions are expected to remain consistent into the evening, with the temperature gently dropping to an expected low of 53.6°F tonight. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to around 4.1 mph, maintaining overcast skies without any anticipated precipitation.
Residents should expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions, suitable for typical outdoor evening activities in Williamson County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|61°F
|54°F
|Fog
|Monday
|67°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|60°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|75°F
|46°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|40°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|69°F
|44°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
