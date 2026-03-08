3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 58°F, Slight Chance of Rain Later

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 57.7°F. Winds are light at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 61.2°F, with fog noted earlier. Winds peaked at 6.6 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low at 13%, and no precipitation has accumulated. The conditions are expected to remain consistent into the evening, with the temperature gently dropping to an expected low of 53.6°F tonight. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to around 4.1 mph, maintaining overcast skies without any anticipated precipitation.

Residents should expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions, suitable for typical outdoor evening activities in Williamson County.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 54°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 61°F 54°F Fog Monday 67°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 60°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 75°F 46°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 40°F Rain: moderate Friday 64°F 38°F Partly cloudy Saturday 69°F 44°F Mainly clear

