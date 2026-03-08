3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 58°F, Gentle Winds, Low Precip Chance

In Williamson County at 2:46 PM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 57.9°F and a light breeze moving at 1.1 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.
Today’s weather has reached a high of 59.4°F, with the lowest temperature recorded at 53.8°F. Winds have been relatively mild, peaking at 6.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 13%, with no actual precipitation recorded so far. The day has also included periods of fog.
For tonight, the weather will remain overcast with an expected low of 53.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 3.8 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.
Overall, residents can expect a calm and chilly evening, with stable weather conditions into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|59°F
|54°F
|Fog
|Monday
|67°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|75°F
|60°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|75°F
|46°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|40°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|69°F
|44°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter