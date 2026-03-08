3/8/26: Overcast and Cool at 58°F, Gentle Winds, Low Precip Chance

In Williamson County at 2:46 PM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 57.9°F and a light breeze moving at 1.1 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.

Today’s weather has reached a high of 59.4°F, with the lowest temperature recorded at 53.8°F. Winds have been relatively mild, peaking at 6.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 13%, with no actual precipitation recorded so far. The day has also included periods of fog.

For tonight, the weather will remain overcast with an expected low of 53.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 3.8 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted.

Overall, residents can expect a calm and chilly evening, with stable weather conditions into the night.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 54°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 59°F 54°F Fog Monday 67°F 51°F Overcast Tuesday 75°F 60°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 75°F 46°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 40°F Rain: moderate Friday 64°F 38°F Partly cloudy Saturday 69°F 44°F Mainly clear

