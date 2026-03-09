3/8/26: Clear Sky and 52.9°F, William County Faces Overcast Night Ahead

At 10:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 52.9°F and a light breeze blowing at 2.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 62.1°F while the lowest was down to 52.2°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 6.6 mph and there was a minor chance of precipitation, though no rainfall materialized. Fog was noted during some parts of the day, affecting visibility.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low of 52.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds expected up to 3.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at around 3%.

Residents should prepare for a cooler, cloudier night compared to the daytime, though significant weather disruptions are not anticipated.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 52°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 52°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 62°F 52°F Fog Monday 69°F 49°F Fog Tuesday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 52°F 40°F Rain: slight Friday 64°F 38°F Mainly clear Saturday 70°F 44°F Clear sky

