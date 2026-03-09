3/8/26: Clear Sky and 52.9°F, William County Faces Overcast Night Ahead

At 10:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 52.9°F and a light breeze blowing at 2.5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 62.1°F while the lowest was down to 52.2°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 6.6 mph and there was a minor chance of precipitation, though no rainfall materialized. Fog was noted during some parts of the day, affecting visibility.
Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low of 52.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds expected up to 3.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at around 3%.
Residents should prepare for a cooler, cloudier night compared to the daytime, though significant weather disruptions are not anticipated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|62°F
|52°F
|Fog
|Monday
|69°F
|49°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|77°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|52°F
|40°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
