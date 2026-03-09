3/8/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 55°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55.4°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.1°F and a low of 52.5°F. The wind peaked at 6.6 mph, and despite a 13% chance of rainfall, no precipitation occurred. Conditions also included some periods of fog.
For tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are expected to remain light, reaching up to 4 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 3%.
Residents can expect the mild and mostly dry conditions to continue into the early morning, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.
Today's Details
High
62°F
Low
53°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
6:48pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|62°F
|53°F
|Fog
|Monday
|69°F
|49°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|77°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|47°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|52°F
|40°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|64°F
|38°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|70°F
|44°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
