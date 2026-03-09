3/8/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 55°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55.4°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.1°F and a low of 52.5°F. The wind peaked at 6.6 mph, and despite a 13% chance of rainfall, no precipitation occurred. Conditions also included some periods of fog.

For tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are expected to remain light, reaching up to 4 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 3%.

Residents can expect the mild and mostly dry conditions to continue into the early morning, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 53°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 3.7 (Moderate) Precip 13% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 55°F Sunrise 7:07am Sunset 6:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 62°F 53°F Fog Monday 69°F 49°F Fog Tuesday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 52°F 40°F Rain: slight Friday 64°F 38°F Mainly clear Saturday 70°F 44°F Clear sky

