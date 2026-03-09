Home Weather 3/8/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Cooling to 55°F

photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 55.4°F. The wind is blowing at a gentle 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.1°F and a low of 52.5°F. The wind peaked at 6.6 mph, and despite a 13% chance of rainfall, no precipitation occurred. Conditions also included some periods of fog.

For tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are expected to remain light, reaching up to 4 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 3%.

Residents can expect the mild and mostly dry conditions to continue into the early morning, with no significant weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
53°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
13% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
7:07am
Sunset
6:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 62°F 53°F Fog
Monday 69°F 49°F Fog
Tuesday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 52°F 40°F Rain: slight
Friday 64°F 38°F Mainly clear
Saturday 70°F 44°F Clear sky
Next 24 Hours

