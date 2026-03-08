3/7/26: Overcast Evening, Drizzle Continued, Low Near 58

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 57.6°F with overcast skies and calm winds moving at just 1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 77.9°F. Throughout the day, Williamson County experienced denser drizzles as wind speeds reached up to 16.7 mph, although total precipitation for the day summed up to just 0.14 inches. There was a high chance of precipitation at 95%.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at the current low of 57.6°F. The forecast indicates continuing dense drizzle, with a decreased but still significant precipitation chance at 76%. Winds will remain gentle, with speeds reaching up to 7.6 mph.
Residents should expect similar conditions to persist into early tomorrow, with overcast skies and occasional drizzle.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|78°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Sunday
|59°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|68°F
|44°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|75°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|76°F
|45°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|49°F
|36°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Friday
|62°F
|37°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
