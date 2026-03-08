3/7/26: Overcast Evening, Drizzle Continued, Low Near 58

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 57.6°F with overcast skies and calm winds moving at just 1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 77.9°F. Throughout the day, Williamson County experienced denser drizzles as wind speeds reached up to 16.7 mph, although total precipitation for the day summed up to just 0.14 inches. There was a high chance of precipitation at 95%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at the current low of 57.6°F. The forecast indicates continuing dense drizzle, with a decreased but still significant precipitation chance at 76%. Winds will remain gentle, with speeds reaching up to 7.6 mph.

Residents should expect similar conditions to persist into early tomorrow, with overcast skies and occasional drizzle.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 58°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 95% chance · 0.14 in Now 58°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:09am Sunset 5:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 78°F 58°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 59°F 51°F Drizzle: light Monday 68°F 44°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 76°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 49°F 36°F Rain showers: slight Friday 62°F 37°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

