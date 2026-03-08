Home Weather 3/7/26: Overcast Evening, Drizzle Continued, Low Near 58

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 57.6°F with overcast skies and calm winds moving at just 1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 77.9°F. Throughout the day, Williamson County experienced denser drizzles as wind speeds reached up to 16.7 mph, although total precipitation for the day summed up to just 0.14 inches. There was a high chance of precipitation at 95%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at the current low of 57.6°F. The forecast indicates continuing dense drizzle, with a decreased but still significant precipitation chance at 76%. Winds will remain gentle, with speeds reaching up to 7.6 mph.

Residents should expect similar conditions to persist into early tomorrow, with overcast skies and occasional drizzle.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
58°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
95% chance · 0.14 in
Now
58°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:09am
Sunset
5:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 78°F 58°F Drizzle: dense
Sunday 59°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Monday 68°F 44°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 75°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 76°F 45°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 49°F 36°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 62°F 37°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

