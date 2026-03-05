3/5/26: Partly Cloudy and 62°F, Highs to 74°F with Light Drizzle Expected

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 62.1°F. Winds are blowing at 7.9 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, residents can expect a high of 73.9°F and a low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 15.2 mph. The probability of precipitation is low at 7%, with a forecast of just 0.01 inches, likely resulting in light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is anticipated to drop slightly to a low of 62.8°F. Winds will decrease to a calmer 6.8 mph and the sky will become overcast. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 4%.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County today into tonight remains mild with minimal precipitation. Residents should enjoy a mostly dry day with a slight breeze.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 61°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 4.8 (Moderate) Precip 7% chance · 0.01 in Now 62°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: light Friday 80°F 57°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 61°F 56°F Drizzle: light Monday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 75°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: light

