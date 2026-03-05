3/5/26: Partly Cloudy and 62°F, Highs to 74°F with Light Drizzle Expected

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 62.1°F. Winds are blowing at 7.9 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today, residents can expect a high of 73.9°F and a low of 61.2°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 15.2 mph. The probability of precipitation is low at 7%, with a forecast of just 0.01 inches, likely resulting in light drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is anticipated to drop slightly to a low of 62.8°F. Winds will decrease to a calmer 6.8 mph and the sky will become overcast. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 4%.
Overall, the weather in Williamson County today into tonight remains mild with minimal precipitation. Residents should enjoy a mostly dry day with a slight breeze.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|74°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|80°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|72°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|61°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|74°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|75°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|76°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
