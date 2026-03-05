Home Weather 3/5/26: Overcast and Warm at 76°F, Light Breeze, Minimal Drizzle Expected

3/5/26: Overcast and Warm at 76°F, Light Breeze, Minimal Drizzle Expected

As of 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 76.1°F. Winds are blowing at 13.7 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high is expected to reach 77.7°F with a slight breeze hitting up to 15.9 mph. There is a 10% chance of precipitation, although no measurable rain has fallen so far. Light drizzle was noted, contributing to the day’s damp outlook.

Tonight, the skies are forecast to clear up with the temperature dropping to a low of 62.2°F. Winds will decrease to around 5.8 mph, and the chance of rain diminishes to a mere 2%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a calm evening with clear skies following today’s mild and slightly breezy conditions.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
62°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
5:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Friday 81°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 66°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

