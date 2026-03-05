3/5/26: Overcast and Warm at 76°F, Light Breeze, Minimal Drizzle Expected

As of 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 76.1°F. Winds are blowing at 13.7 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high is expected to reach 77.7°F with a slight breeze hitting up to 15.9 mph. There is a 10% chance of precipitation, although no measurable rain has fallen so far. Light drizzle was noted, contributing to the day’s damp outlook.

Tonight, the skies are forecast to clear up with the temperature dropping to a low of 62.2°F. Winds will decrease to around 5.8 mph, and the chance of rain diminishes to a mere 2%.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a calm evening with clear skies following today’s mild and slightly breezy conditions.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 62°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light Friday 81°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 66°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: light

