Home Weather 3/5/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holding at 64

3/5/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holding at 64

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 63.9°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.5°F while dipping to a low of 62.1°F. Wind speeds peaked at 15.9 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at just 10%, resulting in no rainfall. The skies were overcast throughout the day.

Moving into tonight, the forecast expects the temperature to slightly decrease, reaching a low of 63.1°F. Winds will remain mild, not exceeding 6.3 mph. The skies are predicted to stay mainly clear with a negligible precipitation chance of 1%.

Travelers and residents should anticipate calm and dry weather conditions continuing into the night, with no significant changes or weather warnings currently in place.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
62°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
5:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 78°F 62°F Overcast
Friday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 69°F 59°F Rain: heavy
Sunday 65°F 57°F Rain: slight
Monday 74°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 70°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×