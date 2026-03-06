3/5/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holding at 64

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 63.9°F. The wind is currently blowing at 5.2 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.5°F while dipping to a low of 62.1°F. Wind speeds peaked at 15.9 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at just 10%, resulting in no rainfall. The skies were overcast throughout the day.

Moving into tonight, the forecast expects the temperature to slightly decrease, reaching a low of 63.1°F. Winds will remain mild, not exceeding 6.3 mph. The skies are predicted to stay mainly clear with a negligible precipitation chance of 1%.

Travelers and residents should anticipate calm and dry weather conditions continuing into the night, with no significant changes or weather warnings currently in place.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 62°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 78°F 62°F Overcast Friday 80°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 59°F Rain: heavy Sunday 65°F 57°F Rain: slight Monday 74°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 70°F 60°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate

