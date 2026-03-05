Home Weather 3/5/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 74.5°F in Williamson County

3/5/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 74.5°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM today in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with the temperature currently at 74.5°F. Winds are flowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 77.5°F, while the lowest was 62.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 15.9 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at only 10%, with no rainfall occurring. Conditions were generally overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates a low of 62.6°F with lighter winds reaching up to 6 mph. The sky is expected to remain overcast and the chance of precipitation will drop further to 2%.

No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect calm weather conditions to continue into the night.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
62°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
5:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 78°F 62°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 66°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×