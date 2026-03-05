3/5/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening at 74.5°F in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM today in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with the temperature currently at 74.5°F. Winds are flowing at 9.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 77.5°F, while the lowest was 62.1°F. Wind speeds reached up to 15.9 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at only 10%, with no rainfall occurring. Conditions were generally overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast anticipates a low of 62.6°F with lighter winds reaching up to 6 mph. The sky is expected to remain overcast and the chance of precipitation will drop further to 2%.

No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect calm weather conditions to continue into the night.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 62°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 74°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 78°F 62°F Overcast Friday 81°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 66°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 74°F 57°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 69°F 62°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 77°F 63°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email