3/4/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 76, Cooling to 62 Tonight, Winds Easing

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 73°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high reached 76.1°F with winds peaking at 12.4 mph. It was an overcast day, typical for this time of year, with virtually no chance of rain, as precipitation probabilities were a mere 1%.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 62.2°F. The skies will clear slightly, moving to partly cloudy conditions with continued low chances of precipitation. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.8 mph.
Residents can anticipate a calm weather pattern with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
59°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
5:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|76°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|59°F
|Rain: slight
|Friday
|76°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|68°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|59°F
|56°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|74°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|77°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
