Home Weather 3/4/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 76, Cooling to 62 Tonight, Winds Easing

3/4/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 76, Cooling to 62 Tonight, Winds Easing

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 73°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.1°F with winds peaking at 12.4 mph. It was an overcast day, typical for this time of year, with virtually no chance of rain, as precipitation probabilities were a mere 1%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 62.2°F. The skies will clear slightly, moving to partly cloudy conditions with continued low chances of precipitation. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.8 mph.

Residents can anticipate a calm weather pattern with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
76°F
Low
59°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 72°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
5:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 76°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 59°F Rain: slight
Friday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 68°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 59°F 56°F Rain: moderate
Monday 74°F 55°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×