3/4/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 76, Cooling to 62 Tonight, Winds Easing

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 73°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 76.1°F with winds peaking at 12.4 mph. It was an overcast day, typical for this time of year, with virtually no chance of rain, as precipitation probabilities were a mere 1%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 62.2°F. The skies will clear slightly, moving to partly cloudy conditions with continued low chances of precipitation. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 8.8 mph.

Residents can anticipate a calm weather pattern with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 59°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 72°F Sunrise 6:13am Sunset 5:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 76°F 59°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 59°F Rain: slight Friday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: light Saturday 68°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 59°F 56°F Rain: moderate Monday 74°F 55°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light

