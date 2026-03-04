Home Weather 3/4/26: Mainly Clear and Warm at 73.9, High 76.6 Expected

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is predominantly clear, with a temperature of 73.9°F. Winds are blowing from the west at 11.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 76.6°F, with the winds continuing up to 12.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceedingly low at just 1%, with no rain recorded so far. Conditions remain largely clear, keeping with the day’s overall sunny outlook.

Tonight, the sky will become overcast with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 62.8°F. Winds will maintain speeds of up to 12.6 mph. The minuscule chance of precipitation continues through the evening, persisting at 1%.

Overall, Williamson County residents can expect a largely mild and dry day with clear skies turning to overcast conditions as the night progresses. There are no weather alerts in effect.

Today's Details

High
77°F
Low
59°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:13am
Sunset
5:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 77°F 59°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 59°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 68°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 59°F 56°F Rain: moderate
Monday 74°F 55°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

