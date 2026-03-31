Home Weather 3/31/26: Clear Overnight with Low of 68, High Reaching 81 Later Today

3/31/26: Clear Overnight with Low of 68, High Reaching 81 Later Today

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 62.8°F. Winds are blowing at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 80.8°F with winds increasing up to 17.1 mph. Skies will turn overcast as the day progresses, though the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%. Throughout the day, no significant rainfall is anticipated.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a low of 67.8°F under clear skies. Wind speeds will continue to be notable, reaching up to 15.2 mph. Like during the day, the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 2%.

Residents and visitors should enjoy fairly stable weather conditions for the day and evening, characterized by mild temperatures and minimal rain chances.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
62°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
7:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 81°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 78°F 63°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Friday 78°F 64°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 64°F 47°F Rain: slight
Monday 59°F 40°F Mainly clear
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×