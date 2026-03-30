Home Weather 3/30/26: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, Highs Near 75, Lows Around 56

3/30/26: Partly Cloudy and Breezy, Highs Near 75, Lows Around 56

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 71.8°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperature high is anticipated to reach 75.2°F with lows tonight dropping to 63.3°F. The winds will continue at speeds up to 14.9 mph during the day and slightly decrease to around 12.6 mph at night. Although overcast conditions are expected throughout the day, skies will clear up by evening with only a 2% chance of precipitation recorded both during the day and night.

Residents and visitors can look forward to a mostly clear and calm night in Williamson County with minimal wind disruptions and very low likelihood of rain. This serene weather is set to provide ideal conditions for outdoor evening activities.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
57°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
72°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
7:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 75°F 57°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 77°F 62°F Rain: slight
Friday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 64°F 44°F Rain showers: slight
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×