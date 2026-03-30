Home Weather 3/30/26: Clear Sky, Breezy Evening with Highs Peaking at 74.3°F

3/30/26: Clear Sky, Breezy Evening with Highs Peaking at 74.3°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 74.1°F. Winds are blowing at 14.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 74.3°F with a low of 56.8°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day with the wind peaking at the same rate as the current speed. There was virtually no chance of precipitation, maintaining a dry day.

Tonight, the skies will remain clear in Williamson County. The temperature is expected to drop to a low of 63.1°F with wind speeds slightly decreasing to up to 12.4 mph. Like today, the chance of rain stays minimal at 1%.

Residents can expect continued clear weather into the night and early morning, maintaining stable and pleasant conditions. No weather alerts or advisories are issued, ensuring an uneventful weather night ahead.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
57°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
5 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
7:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 74°F 57°F Overcast
Tuesday 78°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 77°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 78°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 67°F 48°F Rain showers: slight
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×