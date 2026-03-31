Home Weather 3/30/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 64, Today Reached High of...

3/30/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 64, Today Reached High of 75

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions are clear with a temperature of 64°F. The wind is blowing at a mild pace of 6.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 74.7°F and a low of 56.8°F. The skies were overcast, and the wind reached speeds up to 14.1 mph. Despite the cloud cover, precipitation remained effectively nonexistent with the chance of rain at only 1%.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain mainly clear with a low of 63°F. Winds will continue at a lighter rate, peaking around 10.1 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal.

Residents in Williamson County can enjoy a calm, clear night ahead with favorable weather conditions continuing into the early hours.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
57°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
7:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 75°F 57°F Overcast
Tuesday 79°F 61°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 77°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 78°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 64°F 46°F Rain showers: slight
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