3/3/26: Overcast and Mild at 68°F, Winds at 15 mph, Clearing Tonight

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 68.2°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 15.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s high is expected to reach 70.5°F with a low of 52°F. The sky remains overcast throughout the day with minimal wind changes, peaking at 14.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 1%, with no measurable precipitation anticipated.

Tonight, the weather will clear with the temperature dropping to a cooler 56.8°F. Winds will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 10.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for tonight, ensuring a mainly clear evening.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a calm day ahead with mild temperatures and negligible chances of rain, ideal for outdoor activities requiring cool, dry conditions.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
52°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
5:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 71°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 77°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 74°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Friday 76°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 70°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 72°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 73°F 59°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

