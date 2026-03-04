3/3/26: Clear Sky and Cool Evening at 61°F in Williamson County

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 61°F. The wind is blowing at 9.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.5°F with a low of 52°F. Despite the overcast conditions earlier, the day remained dry with a precipitation chance at just 1% and no actual rainfall. Winds today peaked at 14 mph.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 59.5°F. Winds will remain relatively mild, with speeds up to 10.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected throughout the night.

Residents can enjoy the clear and calm conditions tonight and into early tomorrow morning, with no significant weather changes or warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 52°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 5:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast Wednesday 74°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 73°F 59°F Overcast Friday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 73°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 63°F 55°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 76°F 55°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email