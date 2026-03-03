3/3/26: Clear Skies and Highs to 72.5 This Afternoon, Cooling Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 69.8°F and a breeze coming in at 10.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today’s weather saw a high of 72.5°F and a low of 52°F, with clear skies for most of the day. Winds reached up to 14 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%.
As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to slightly drop, hitting a low of 58.3°F tonight. Winds will decrease to around 8.9 mph. The sky will remain clear, and there is no chance of precipitation.
Residents can enjoy a pleasant evening under clear skies and should expect similar weather conditions to continue into the night.
Today's Details
High
73°F
Low
52°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
5:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|73°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|74°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|70°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|72°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|73°F
|59°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
