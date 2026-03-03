Home Weather 3/3/26: Clear Skies and Highs to 72.5 This Afternoon, Cooling Tonight

3/3/26: Clear Skies and Highs to 72.5 This Afternoon, Cooling Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 69.8°F and a breeze coming in at 10.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s weather saw a high of 72.5°F and a low of 52°F, with clear skies for most of the day. Winds reached up to 14 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%.

As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to slightly drop, hitting a low of 58.3°F tonight. Winds will decrease to around 8.9 mph. The sky will remain clear, and there is no chance of precipitation.

Residents can enjoy a pleasant evening under clear skies and should expect similar weather conditions to continue into the night.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
52°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
5:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 74°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 70°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 72°F 57°F Overcast
Monday 73°F 59°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

