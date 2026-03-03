Home Weather 3/3/26: Clear Overnight in Williamson County with 52°F, High Today 73°F

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather features a clear sky with a current temperature of 52.5°F. Winds are moving at 11.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Later today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 73°F with continued clear skies, becoming overcast as the day progresses. Wind speeds could increase to as high as 17.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%, with no significant rainfall anticipated.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a partial clearing with partly cloudy skies and a slight dip in temperatures to a low of 56.7°F. Winds will decrease to around 8.9 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains minimal at 1%.

Residents and visitors can expect mild and generally pleasant weather conditions for both day and evening activities in Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
52°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 46°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
5:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 75°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 61°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 58°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 76°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 65°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Monday 75°F 59°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

